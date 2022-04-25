AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Benintendi, Kansas City, .388; France, Seattle, .375; N.Lowe, Texas, .373; Ramírez, Cleveland, .362; Arraez, Minnesota, .354; J.Crawford, Seattle,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Benintendi, Kansas City, .388; France, Seattle, .375; N.Lowe, Texas, .373; Ramírez, Cleveland, .362; Arraez, Minnesota, .354; J.Crawford, Seattle, .352; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .351; Bogaerts, Boston, .350; Franco, Tampa Bay, .349; Kwan, Cleveland, .341.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 14; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; France, Seattle, 11; Frazier, Seattle, 11; 10 tied at 10.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Bregman, Houston, 12; Rizzo, New York, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11.

HITS_France, Seattle, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Benintendi, Kansas City, 19; J.Crawford, Seattle, 19; Brantley, Houston, 18; Devers, Boston, 18.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Gurriel, Houston, 6; K.Hernández, Boston, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6; Judge, New York, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 6; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Rizzo, New York, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 18 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 7; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Kelenic, Seattle, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Walls, Tampa Bay, 3.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.54; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.53; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.69; Verlander, Houston, 1.90; Manoah, Toronto, 2.00; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2.12; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.25; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.30; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Cortes Jr., New York, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; Gausman, Toronto, 22; Cole, New York, 21; Verlander, Houston, 20; Cease, Chicago, 19; Eovaldi, Boston, 19; M.King, New York, 18; Manoah, Toronto, 18; Ray, Seattle, 18; Whitlock, Boston, 18.

