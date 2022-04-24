AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_N.Lowe, Texas, .382; Benintendi, Kansas City, .372; Franco, Tampa Bay, .367; Arraez, Minnesota, .364; Ramírez, Cleveland, .364; Bogaerts,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_N.Lowe, Texas, .382; Benintendi, Kansas City, .372; Franco, Tampa Bay, .367; Arraez, Minnesota, .364; Ramírez, Cleveland, .364; Bogaerts, Boston, .357; Kwan, Cleveland, .357; J.Crawford, Seattle, .333; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Meadows, Detroit, .333.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 14; Devers, Boston, 11; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; K.Hernández, Boston, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; S.Murphy, Oakland, 9.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Bregman, Houston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Verdugo, Boston, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 10.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Arraez, Minnesota, 16; Benintendi, Kansas City, 16; Brantley, Houston, 16; France, Seattle, 16; Straw, Cleveland, 16.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; K.Hernández, Boston, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 11 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 16 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Robert, Chicago, 5; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Walls, Tampa Bay, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Cease, Chicago, 2-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.54; Bundy, Minnesota, 0.59; Kopech, Chicago, 0.64; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.15; Jefferies, Oakland, 1.17; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 1.20; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.53; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.69; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.80; Wacha, Boston, 1.88.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Cortes Jr., New York, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 24; Gausman, Toronto, 22; Verlander, Houston, 20; Cease, Chicago, 19; Eovaldi, Boston, 19; M.King, New York, 18; Manoah, Toronto, 18; Whitlock, Boston, 18.

