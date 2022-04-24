RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 12:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_N.Lowe, Texas, .382; Benintendi, Kansas City, .372; Franco, Tampa Bay, .367; Arraez, Minnesota, .364; Ramírez, Cleveland, .364; Bogaerts, Boston, .357; Kwan, Cleveland, .357; J.Crawford, Seattle, .333; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .333; Meadows, Detroit, .333.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 14; Devers, Boston, 11; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; K.Hernández, Boston, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; S.Murphy, Oakland, 9.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Bregman, Houston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Verdugo, Boston, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 10.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Arraez, Minnesota, 16; Benintendi, Kansas City, 16; Brantley, Houston, 16; France, Seattle, 16; Straw, Cleveland, 16.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; K.Hernández, Boston, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 11 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 16 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Robert, Chicago, 5; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; Walls, Tampa Bay, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Cease, Chicago, 2-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.54; Bundy, Minnesota, 0.59; Kopech, Chicago, 0.64; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.15; Jefferies, Oakland, 1.17; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 1.20; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.53; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.69; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.80; Wacha, Boston, 1.88.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Cortes Jr., New York, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 24; Gausman, Toronto, 22; Verlander, Houston, 20; Cease, Chicago, 19; Eovaldi, Boston, 19; M.King, New York, 18; Manoah, Toronto, 18; Whitlock, Boston, 18.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up