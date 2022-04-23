AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_N.Lowe, Texas, .412; Kwan, Cleveland, .395; Franco, Tampa Bay, .393; Ramírez, Cleveland, .392; Bogaerts, Boston, .385; Benintendi, Kansas…

BATTING_N.Lowe, Texas, .412; Kwan, Cleveland, .395; Franco, Tampa Bay, .393; Ramírez, Cleveland, .392; Bogaerts, Boston, .385; Benintendi, Kansas City, .372; Choi, Tampa Bay, .355; J.Crawford, Seattle, .333; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .320; Lopez, Kansas City, .316.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 14; Devers, Boston, 11; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; A.García, Texas, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; K.Hernández, Boston, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; S.Murphy, Oakland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Brown, Oakland, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Verdugo, Boston, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 10.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 22; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Devers, Boston, 17; Benintendi, Kansas City, 16; France, Seattle, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; 6 tied at 15.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; K.Hernández, Boston, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 9 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 14 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; 18 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Montas, Oakland, 2-1; Cease, Chicago, 2-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.54; Kopech, Chicago, 0.64; Jefferies, Oakland, 1.17; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 1.20; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.53; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.69; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.80; Wacha, Boston, 1.88; Verlander, Houston, 1.90; L.Severino, New York, 2.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 24; Gausman, Toronto, 22; Verlander, Houston, 20; Cease, Chicago, 19; Eovaldi, Boston, 19; M.King, New York, 18; Cortes Jr., New York, 17; Montas, Oakland, 17; Bieber, Cleveland, 16; Ryan, Minnesota, 16; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 16.

