The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 1:40 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ramírez, Cleveland, .426; N.Lowe, Texas, .396; Franco, Tampa Bay, .392; Kwan, Cleveland, .382; Benintendi, Kansas City, .359; Bogaerts, Boston, .354; France, Seattle, .327; Straw, Cleveland, .326; Lopez, Kansas City, .324; Kemp, Oakland, .311.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 14; Devers, Boston, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; K.Hernández, Boston, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; 8 tied at 8.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 12; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Brown, Oakland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Suárez, Seattle, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 19; Bogaerts, Boston, 17; Devers, Boston, 16; France, Seattle, 16; Frazier, Seattle, 15; Straw, Cleveland, 15; 7 tied at 14.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; K.Hernández, Boston, 6; S.Murphy, Oakland, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 10 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 10 tied at 3.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 5; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Mateo, Baltimore, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Montas, Oakland, 2-1; Cease, Chicago, 2-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.54; Verlander, Houston, 0.69; Jefferies, Oakland, 1.17; Keller, Kansas City, 1.39; Manoah, Toronto, 1.50; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.53; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.69; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.80; L.Severino, New York, 2.08; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.25; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.25.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 24; Gausman, Toronto, 22; Cease, Chicago, 19; Eovaldi, Boston, 19; Cortes Jr., New York, 17; Montas, Oakland, 17; Bieber, Cleveland, 16; Ryan, Minnesota, 16; Gilbert, Seattle, 15; Verlander, Houston, 15.

