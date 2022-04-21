AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_O.Miller, Cleveland, .500; Ramírez, Cleveland, .429; Choi, Tampa Bay, .393; Franco, Tampa Bay, .392; Kwan, Cleveland, .387; Anderson,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_O.Miller, Cleveland, .500; Ramírez, Cleveland, .429; Choi, Tampa Bay, .393; Franco, Tampa Bay, .392; Kwan, Cleveland, .387; Anderson, Chicago, .375; N.Lowe, Texas, .372; Benintendi, Kansas City, .371; Lopez, Kansas City, .367; Cabrera, Detroit, .333.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Devers, Boston, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; K.Hernández, Boston, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 8; Andrus, Oakland, 8; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Brown, Oakland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; France, Seattle, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; 10 tied at 8.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Devers, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Frazier, Seattle, 15; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; O.Miller, Cleveland, 14; Straw, Cleveland, 14; 8 tied at 13.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; K.Hernández, Boston, 6; Martinez, Boston, 5; S.Murphy, Oakland, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 9 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Suárez, Seattle, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 5; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Mateo, Baltimore, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Montas, Oakland, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.

ERA_Banks, Chicago, 0.00; Gilbert, Seattle, 0.54; Verlander, Houston, 0.69; Kopech, Chicago, 1.00; Jefferies, Oakland, 1.17; Keller, Kansas City, 1.39; Manoah, Toronto, 1.50; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.64; Cease, Chicago, 1.69; L.Severino, New York, 2.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 24; Eovaldi, Boston, 19; Cortes Jr., New York, 17; Montas, Oakland, 17; Bieber, Cleveland, 16; Cease, Chicago, 16; Gilbert, Seattle, 15; Verlander, Houston, 15; Dunning, Texas, 14; Gausman, Toronto, 14; L.Severino, New York, 14.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.