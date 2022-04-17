RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 1:18 AM

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Villar, Chicago, .474; Arenado, St. Louis, .423; Olson, Atlanta, .412; Suzuki, Chicago, .409; Beer, Arizona, .400; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .400; Hosmer, San Diego, .394; Canha, New York, .381; Lux, Los Angeles, .381; Belt, San Francisco, .375.

RUNS_Bell, Washington, 9; Arenado, St. Louis, 8; Harper, Philadelphia, 8; C.Hernandez, Washington, 8; Joe, Colorado, 8; Lindor, New York, 8; M.Machado, San Diego, 8; S.Marte, New York, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; 5 tied at 7.

RBI_Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Franco, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 7; Lindor, New York, 7; Harper, Philadelphia, 7; Ozuna, Atlanta, 7.

HITS_M.Machado, San Diego, 14; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Hosmer, San Diego, 13; Ozuna, Atlanta, 13; Bell, Washington, 12; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 12; C.Hernandez, Washington, 12; 7 tied at 11.

DOUBLES_Hosmer, San Diego, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; N.Castellanos, Philadelphia, 4; E.Escobar, New York, 4; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 4; M.Machado, San Diego, 4; Swanson, Atlanta, 4; Wisdom, Chicago, 4; 17 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_J.Sánchez, Miami, 2; Wong, Milwaukee, 2; 14 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Cron, Colorado, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Suzuki, Chicago, 3; Edman, St. Louis, 3; Profar, San Diego, 3; Lindor, New York, 3; Soto, Washington, 3; Ozuna, Atlanta, 3; 16 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; M.Machado, San Diego, 3; Duggar, San Francisco, 2; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 2; Jankowski, New York, 2; Lindor, New York, 2; S.Marte, New York, 2; J.Peterson, Milwaukee, 2; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; 16 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Crowe, Pittsburgh, 0.00; M.Kelly, Arizona, 0.00; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 0.00; Megill, New York, 0.00; Bassitt, New York, 0.75; Carrasco, New York, 0.84; López, Miami, 0.87; Mahle, Cincinnati, 1.00; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 1.29; Webb, San Francisco, 1.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Rodón, San Francisco, 21; Gibson, Philadelphia, 16; Wright, Atlanta, 15; Bassitt, New York, 14; Musgrove, San Diego, 14; Carrasco, New York, 13; M.Kelly, Arizona, 13; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13; Manaea, San Diego, 13; Scherzer, New York, 13; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13.

