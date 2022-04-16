RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 12:17 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Choi, Tampa Bay, .526; O.Miller, Cleveland, .522; Ramírez, Cleveland, .464; Kwan, Cleveland, .455; McCormick, Houston, .421; Meadows, Detroit, .417; J.Crawford, Seattle, .407; Franco, Tampa Bay, .394; Devers, Boston, .367; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .367.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Andrus, Oakland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; 10 tied at 6.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; 10 tied at 7.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; J.Crawford, Seattle, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Springer, Toronto, 11; Choi, Tampa Bay, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; Meadows, Detroit, 10; Rosario, Cleveland, 10; Seager, Texas, 10.

DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 6; Andrus, Oakland, 4; K.Hernández, Boston, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; 13 tied at 3.

TRIPLES_16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Altuve, Houston, 2; Kelenic, Seattle, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.90; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.93; Keller, Kansas City, 1.39; Whitlock, Boston, 1.42; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.64; Cease, Chicago, 1.69; Jefferies, Oakland, 1.93; L.Severino, New York, 2.25; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.46; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.57.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 16; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 15; Gausman, Toronto, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Eovaldi, Boston, 13; Montas, Oakland, 12; Dunning, Texas, 11; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 11; Gilbert, Seattle, 11; Ryan, Minnesota, 11; L.Severino, New York, 11.

