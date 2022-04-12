AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .692; Franco, Tampa Bay, .600; Benintendi, Kansas City, .538; Choi, Tampa Bay, .500; Santander, Baltimore, .500;…

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .692; Franco, Tampa Bay, .600; Benintendi, Kansas City, .538; Choi, Tampa Bay, .500; Santander, Baltimore, .500; Meadows, Detroit, .462; Espinal, Toronto, .455; Rosario, Cleveland, .444; Bregman, Houston, .429; T.Hernández, Toronto, .417.

RUNS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Straw, Cleveland, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Meadows, Detroit, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5; 9 tied at 4.

RBI_Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Brown, Oakland, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; B.Miller, Texas, 5; Sánchez, Minnesota, 5; N.Lowe, Texas, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Rosario, Cleveland, 8; Benintendi, Kansas City, 7; Seager, Texas, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; 8 tied at 6.

DOUBLES_Andrus, Oakland, 3; O.Miller, Cleveland, 3; 18 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; Kwan, Cleveland, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; Mercado, Cleveland, 1; S.Murphy, Oakland, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1; Rosario, Cleveland, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Jansen, Toronto, 2; Vaughn, Chicago, 2; B.Miller, Texas, 2; Rizzo, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Brown, Oakland, 2; Pinder, Oakland, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; Mercado, Cleveland, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Springer, Toronto, 2.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Robert, Chicago, 2; Straw, Cleveland, 2; 16 tied at 1.

PITCHING_24 tied at 1-0.

ERA_16 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Cease, Chicago, 8; Blackburn, Oakland, 7; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 7; Manoah, Toronto, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; 6 tied at 6.

