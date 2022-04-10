RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 12:21 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Murphy, Seattle, .667; Kwan, Cleveland, .600; France, Seattle, .571; Pollock, Chicago, .571; 11 tied at .500.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 4; J.Abreu, Chicago, 3; Bregman, Houston, 3; Meadows, Detroit, 3; Seager, Texas, 3; Springer, Toronto, 3; 19 tied at 2.

RBI_Mejía, Tampa Bay, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Brown, Oakland, 3; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 3; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 3; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Walsh, Los Angeles, 3.

HITS_Walsh, Los Angeles, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; J.Báez, Detroit, 4; France, Seattle, 4; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Pollock, Chicago, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Seager, Texas, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 2; Espinal, Toronto, 2; McCormick, Houston, 2; Rojas, Los Angeles, 2; Urías, Baltimore, 2; 20 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 21 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Altuve, Houston, 1; Kelenic, Seattle, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; Olivares, Kansas City, 1; Robert, Chicago, 1; Siri, Houston, 1; Straw, Cleveland, 1; Tucker, Houston, 1.

PITCHING_15 tied at 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Cease, Chicago, 8; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; Giolito, Chicago, 6; Montas, Oakland, 6; F.Valdez, Houston, 6; 7 tied at 5.

