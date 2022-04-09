AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Franco, Tampa Bay, .750; Jansen, Toronto, .667; Bogaerts, Boston, .600; Pollock, Chicago, .600; 15 tied at .500. RUNS_Bregman,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Franco, Tampa Bay, .750; Jansen, Toronto, .667; Bogaerts, Boston, .600; Pollock, Chicago, .600; 15 tied at .500.

RUNS_Bregman, Houston, 3; Seager, Texas, 3; 16 tied at 2.

RBI_Bregman, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Brown, Oakland, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HITS_Bregman, Houston, 4; Bogaerts, Boston, 3; Brantley, Houston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; Peña, Houston, 3; Pollock, Chicago, 3; Walsh, Los Angeles, 3; 18 tied at 2.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 2; McCormick, Houston, 2; Rojas, Los Angeles, 2; 21 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1.

HOME RUNS_Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 20 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Altuve, Houston, 1; Siri, Houston, 1; Straw, Cleveland, 1.

PITCHING_Ray, Seattle, 1-0; Valdez, Houston, 1-0; Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0; M.King, New York, 1-0; Cimber, Toronto, 1-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Montero, Houston, 1-0; Soto, Detroit, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Giolito, Chicago, 6; Montas, Oakland, 6; Valdez, Houston, 6; Means, Baltimore, 5; Ray, Seattle, 5; Bieber, Cleveland, 4; Duran, Minnesota, 4; Gray, Texas, 4; Ryan, Minnesota, 4; Whitlock, Boston, 4.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.