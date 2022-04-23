RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Sports » Lyon beats Montpellier 5-2…

Lyon beats Montpellier 5-2 to stay in Europe race

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon pulled within four points of a Europa Conference League playoff spot by downing Montpellier 5-2 in the French league on Saturday.

Moussa Dembele notched his 16th league goal to give Lyon the lead with a strike into the far corner in the 26th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes doubled the lead with a curling free kick in the 43rd that hit the bar before bouncing in off goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

Lyon blew the lead in injury time of the first half. Montpellier captain Teji Savanier fed Elye Wahi, who beat goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck. A few moments later, Savanier converted a penalty after a cross from Wahi hit Thiago Mendes’ arm.

The hosts recaptured the lead with a low shot from Houssem Aouar in the 64th. Then Cameroon forward Karl Toko Ekambi made it 4-2 and Aouar completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Lyon’s injury crisis worsened after center back Damien da Silva suffered a leg injury to join on the sidelines goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, defenders Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois and Sinaly Diomande, midfielders Tanguy Ndombele and Maxence Caqueret, and forward Rayan Cherki.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a draw with Lens later Saturday to clinch a record-tying 10th league title. Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne hosted Monaco, which was also chasing a European spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up