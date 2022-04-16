RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Lod scores in Minnesota United’s 3-1 win over Rapids

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 11:04 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored for Minnesota United Saturday in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

United (3-2-2) never trailed after Lod made it a 2-1 game in the 77th minute. Hassani Dotson got an assist on the goal.

United also got one goal each from Bakaye Dibassy and Abu Danladi.

The Rapids’ (2-3-2) goal was scored by Diego Rubio.

The Rapids outshot United 14-13, with seven shots on goal to five for United.

Dayne St. Clair saved six of the seven shots he faced for United. William Yarbrough saved two of the five shots he faced for the Rapids.

Both teams next play Saturday, with United hosting the Chicago Fire while the Rapids host Charlotte.

