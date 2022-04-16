Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship Scores

Saturday At Texas Rangers Golf Club Arlington, Texas Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,010; Par: 71 Final Round Tyson Alexander (500), $135,000…

Saturday At Texas Rangers Golf Club Arlington, Texas Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,010; Par: 71 Final Round

Tyson Alexander (500), $135,000 65-66-66-65_262

Pontus Nyholm (245), $56,250 68-64-70-62_264

Byeong Hun An (245), $56,250 68-62-68-66_264

Martin Flores (115), $29,375 65-68-69-63_265

Rob Oppenheim (115), $29,375 69-63-66-67_265

Taylor Montgomery (115), $29,375 65-66-64-70_265

Nicolas Echavarria (80), $20,723 70-67-67-62_266

Alex Weiss (80), $20,723 68-64-70-64_266

Augusto Núñez (80), $20,723 68-67-67-64_266

Justin Suh (80), $20,723 64-67-70-65_266

Callum Tarren (80), $20,723 68-67-66-65_266

Anders Albertson (57), $14,063 67-70-68-62_267

Tom Whitney (57), $14,063 67-64-72-64_267

Brett Drewitt (57), $14,063 70-64-68-65_267

Mark Hubbard (57), $14,063 66-66-67-68_267

Shawn Stefani (57), $14,063 65-63-69-70_267

Chase Parker (57), $14,063 67-62-65-73_267

Ryan Ruffels (42), $8,888 69-66-71-62_268

Seonghyeon Kim (42), $8,888 70-65-71-62_268

Wil Bateman (42), $8,888 69-65-70-64_268

Clay Feagler (42), $8,888 67-67-69-65_268

Patrick Fishburn (42), $8,888 65-68-68-67_268

Sam Stevens (42), $8,888 68-66-67-67_268

Chris Baker (42), $8,888 69-68-64-67_268

Robby Shelton (42), $8,888 67-66-67-68_268

Jimmy Stanger (25), $5,079 72-64-70-63_269

Zecheng Dou (25), $5,079 70-66-69-64_269

Nicholas Lindheim (25), $5,079 68-69-66-66_269

T.J. Vogel (25), $5,079 69-64-69-67_269

Blaine Hale, Jr. (25), $5,079 68-65-69-67_269

A.J. Crouch (25), $5,079 66-68-68-67_269

Eric Cole (25), $5,079 72-65-65-67_269

Kevin Dougherty (25), $5,079 68-67-67-67_269

MJ Daffue (25), $5,079 62-69-70-68_269

Jonathan Brightwell (25), $5,079 70-67-65-67_269

Erik Barnes (25), $5,079 67-66-68-68_269

Grayson Murray (25), $5,079 68-66-66-69_269

Scott Harrington (25), $5,079 66-68-66-69_269

Michael Kim (14), $3,713 71-66-70-63_270

Ryan McCormick (14), $3,713 69-67-70-64_270

Zack Fischer (14), $3,713 70-67-69-64_270

Matt McCarty (14), $3,713 69-67-69-65_270

Michael Gellerman (14), $3,713 70-64-70-66_270

Trevor Werbylo (14), $3,713 69-63-69-69_270

Tano Goya (14), $3,713 69-65-66-70_270

Trevor Cone (9), $3,319 68-67-71-65_271

Curtis Luck (9), $3,319 68-67-70-66_271

Alex Chiarella (9), $3,319 75-62-68-66_271

Thomas Rosenmueller (9), $3,319 70-65-69-67_271

Aaron Baddeley (9), $3,319 69-65-69-68_271

Martin Contini (9), $3,319 70-65-66-70_271

Michael Johnson (7), $3,188 70-67-67-68_272

Tee-K Kelly (7), $3,188 69-64-67-72_272

Stephen Franken (6), $3,143 69-67-72-65_273

Josh Teater (6), $3,143 69-65-73-66_273

Sam Saunders (6), $3,143 70-67-69-67_273

John VanDerLaan (6), $3,143 67-68-65-73_273

Ben Griffin (5), $3,098 70-67-70-67_274

Marcelo Rozo (5), $3,098 69-64-70-71_274

Ben Silverman (5), $3,068 72-63-73-67_275

Theo Humphrey (5), $3,068 67-66-68-74_275

Ben Taylor (4), $3,023 68-68-73-67_276

Vince India (4), $3,023 67-66-77-66_276

David Hearn (4), $3,023 68-69-71-68_276

Sangmoon Bae (4), $3,023 66-70-70-70_276

Will Gordon (4), $2,970 69-68-74-67_278

Tommy Gainey (4), $2,970 69-68-70-71_278

John Pak (4), $2,970 67-68-69-74_278

Joey Garber (3), $2,940 72-64-76-67_279

Erik Compton (3), $2,925 71-65-73-74_283

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.