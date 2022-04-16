Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Texas Rangers Golf Club Arlington, Texas Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,010; Par: 71 Final Round Tyson Alexander (500), $135,000…

Saturday At Texas Rangers Golf Club Arlington, Texas Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,010; Par: 71 Final Round

Tyson Alexander (500), $135,000 65-66-66-65_262 -22

Pontus Nyholm (245), $56,250 68-64-70-62_264 -20

Byeong Hun An (245), $56,250 68-62-68-66_264 -20

Martin Flores (115), $29,375 65-68-69-63_265 -19

Rob Oppenheim (115), $29,375 69-63-66-67_265 -19

Taylor Montgomery (115), $29,375 65-66-64-70_265 -19

Nicolas Echavarria (80), $20,723 70-67-67-62_266 -18

Alex Weiss (80), $20,723 68-64-70-64_266 -18

Augusto Núñez (80), $20,723 68-67-67-64_266 -18

Justin Suh (80), $20,723 64-67-70-65_266 -18

Callum Tarren (80), $20,723 68-67-66-65_266 -18

Anders Albertson (57), $14,063 67-70-68-62_267 -17

Tom Whitney (57), $14,063 67-64-72-64_267 -17

Brett Drewitt (57), $14,063 70-64-68-65_267 -17

Mark Hubbard (57), $14,063 66-66-67-68_267 -17

Shawn Stefani (57), $14,063 65-63-69-70_267 -17

Chase Parker (57), $14,063 67-62-65-73_267 -17

Ryan Ruffels (42), $8,888 69-66-71-62_268 -16

Seonghyeon Kim (42), $8,888 70-65-71-62_268 -16

Wil Bateman (42), $8,888 69-65-70-64_268 -16

Clay Feagler (42), $8,888 67-67-69-65_268 -16

Patrick Fishburn (42), $8,888 65-68-68-67_268 -16

Sam Stevens (42), $8,888 68-66-67-67_268 -16

Chris Baker (42), $8,888 69-68-64-67_268 -16

Robby Shelton (42), $8,888 67-66-67-68_268 -16

Jimmy Stanger (25), $5,079 72-64-70-63_269 -15

Zecheng Dou (25), $5,079 70-66-69-64_269 -15

Nicholas Lindheim (25), $5,079 68-69-66-66_269 -15

T.J. Vogel (25), $5,079 69-64-69-67_269 -15

Blaine Hale, Jr. (25), $5,079 68-65-69-67_269 -15

A.J. Crouch (25), $5,079 66-68-68-67_269 -15

Eric Cole (25), $5,079 72-65-65-67_269 -15

Kevin Dougherty (25), $5,079 68-67-67-67_269 -15

MJ Daffue (25), $5,079 62-69-70-68_269 -15

Jonathan Brightwell (25), $5,079 70-67-65-67_269 -15

Erik Barnes (25), $5,079 67-66-68-68_269 -15

Grayson Murray (25), $5,079 68-66-66-69_269 -15

Scott Harrington (25), $5,079 66-68-66-69_269 -15

Michael Kim (14), $3,713 71-66-70-63_270 -14

Ryan McCormick (14), $3,713 69-67-70-64_270 -14

Zack Fischer (14), $3,713 70-67-69-64_270 -14

Matt McCarty (14), $3,713 69-67-69-65_270 -14

Michael Gellerman (14), $3,713 70-64-70-66_270 -14

Trevor Werbylo (14), $3,713 69-63-69-69_270 -14

Tano Goya (14), $3,713 69-65-66-70_270 -14

Trevor Cone (9), $3,319 68-67-71-65_271 -13

Curtis Luck (9), $3,319 68-67-70-66_271 -13

Alex Chiarella (9), $3,319 75-62-68-66_271 -13

Thomas Rosenmueller (9), $3,319 70-65-69-67_271 -13

Aaron Baddeley (9), $3,319 69-65-69-68_271 -13

Martin Contini (9), $3,319 70-65-66-70_271 -13

Michael Johnson (7), $3,188 70-67-67-68_272 -12

Tee-K Kelly (7), $3,188 69-64-67-72_272 -12

Stephen Franken (6), $3,143 69-67-72-65_273 -11

Josh Teater (6), $3,143 69-65-73-66_273 -11

Sam Saunders (6), $3,143 70-67-69-67_273 -11

John VanDerLaan (6), $3,143 67-68-65-73_273 -11

Ben Griffin (5), $3,098 70-67-70-67_274 -10

Marcelo Rozo (5), $3,098 69-64-70-71_274 -10

Ben Silverman (5), $3,068 72-63-73-67_275 -9

Theo Humphrey (5), $3,068 67-66-68-74_275 -9

Ben Taylor (4), $3,023 68-68-73-67_276 -8

Vince India (4), $3,023 67-66-77-66_276 -8

David Hearn (4), $3,023 68-69-71-68_276 -8

Sangmoon Bae (4), $3,023 66-70-70-70_276 -8

Will Gordon (4), $2,970 69-68-74-67_278 -6

Tommy Gainey (4), $2,970 69-68-70-71_278 -6

John Pak (4), $2,970 67-68-69-74_278 -6

Joey Garber (3), $2,940 72-64-76-67_279 -5

Erik Compton (3), $2,925 71-65-73-74_283 -1

