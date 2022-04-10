RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Kahlina, Alcivar lead Charlotte past Atlanta United

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 4:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordy Alcivar’s goal and Kristijan Kahlina’s three saves led Charlotte FC to a 1-0 victory Sunday over Atlanta United.

Alcivar’s goal came in the 11th minute to secure the win for Charlotte (3-4-0).

Charlotte outshot United (3-2-1) 8-7, with two shots on goal to three for United.

Kahlina saved all three shots he faced for Charlotte. Brad Guzan saved one of the two shots he faced for United.

Both teams next play Saturday. Charlotte visits the New England Revolution and United hosts Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

