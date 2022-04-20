Juventus beats Fiorentina to advance to Italian Cup final

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi scored against his former club as Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Wednesday to set…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi scored against his former club as Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Wednesday to set up an Italian Cup final against Inter Milan.

After Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski failed to intercept a cross, Bernardeschi controlled the ball with his chest then volleyed in shortly after the half-hour mark.

Danilo sealed it in stoppage time after being set up by Juan Cuadrado.

Aiming to defend its title, Juventus advanced on 3-0 aggregate.

Defending Serie A champion Inter beat city rival AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to advance.

Juventus has won the Italian Cup a record 14 times, while Inter has seven trophies in the competition — the last from 2011.

The final is scheduled for May 11.

Juventus also had a goal from Adrien Rabiot wiped off for offside following a VAR check.

SALERNITANA SUCCESS

An injury-time winner earned Salernitana a 1-0 win at Udinese in Serie A, keeping the southern club’s hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Having won at Sampdoria on Saturday, it marked the first time this season that Salernitana posted consecutive victories.

Substitute Simone Verdi finished off a counterattack three minutes into stoppage time.

The bottom three clubs — Venezia, Salernitana and Genoa — are now level on points, each six points from safety.

The match was postponed four months ago amid a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana’s squad.

