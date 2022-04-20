RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Jesse Mueller wins PGA Professional Championship

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 10:00 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jesse Mueller won the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday to lead the 20 qualifiers for the PGA Championship next month.

Mueller, the 39-year-old general manager at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, closed with a 3-over 74 to finish at 10 under, five strokes ahead of Jared Jones (71) and Michael Block (73).

Mueller opened with round of 66, 67 and 66 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round.

Block, the 2014 winner, is the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. Jones is the director of instruction at River Oaks Country Club in Houston.

The PGA Championship is May 16-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

