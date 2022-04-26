RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII | War heats up cooking oil prices | Fairfax Co. school helps Ukrainian refugees | Photos
Home » Sports » Italy captain Chiellini to…

Italy captain Chiellini to retire from the national team

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 4:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the “Finalissima” match against Argentina in London on June 1.

“If I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley, where I reached the apex of my career in Azzurro and perhaps of my entire career,” Chiellini said, referring to the Italy’s European Championship title last summer.

The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

The Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium features the champions of Europe and South America.

Chiellini, who has formed a potent center-back pairing with Leonardo Bonucci during his career, is sixth on Italy’s all-time list with 116 appearances.

A gritty defender, Chiellini was bitten by Uruguay striker Luis Suárez during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Chiellini’s contract with Juventus expires after next season but he wouldn’t commit to remaining in Turin amid speculation that he wants to end his club career in the United States.

“From now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best,” Chiellini said after Juventus’ win over Sassuolo in Serie A late Monday. “Let’s reach fourth place first and win the Italian Cup, then we’ll sit down with my two families — at home and with Juventus — to figure out what is best for everyone.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up