All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 8 5 .615 — Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 8 6…

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 8 5 .615 — Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 8 6 .571 ½ Eugene (San Francisco) 7 6 .538 1 Hillsboro (Arizona) 7 8 .467 2 Spokane (Colorado) 7 8 .467 2 Everett (Seattle) 5 9 .357 3½

___

Sunday’s Games

Eugene 8, Vancouver 4

Hillsboro 11, Spokane 9

Tri-City 18 Everett 2

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

