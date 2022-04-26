|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Spokane (Colorado)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Everett (Seattle)
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene 8, Vancouver 4
Hillsboro 11, Spokane 9
Tri-City 18 Everett 2
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.