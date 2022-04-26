RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 12:06 PM

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 8 5 .615
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 8 6 .571 ½
Eugene (San Francisco) 7 6 .538 1
Hillsboro (Arizona) 7 8 .467 2
Spokane (Colorado) 7 8 .467 2
Everett (Seattle) 5 9 .357

___

Sunday’s Games

Eugene 8, Vancouver 4

Hillsboro 11, Spokane 9

Tri-City 18 Everett 2

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

