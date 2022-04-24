RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 12:33 PM

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 8 4 .667
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 7 6 .583
Spokane (Colorado) 7 7 .500 2
Eugene (San Francisco) 6 6 .500 2
Hillsboro (Arizona) 6 8 .429 3
Everett (Seattle) 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Eugene 7, Vancouver 3

Spokane 3, Hillsboro 1

Everett 5, Tri-City 1

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Spokane, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

<

