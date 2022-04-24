|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|7
|6
|.583
|1½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Everett (Seattle)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Eugene 7, Vancouver 3
Spokane 3, Hillsboro 1
Everett 5, Tri-City 1
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Spokane, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
