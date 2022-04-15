RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Sports » Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona…

Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona midfielder Pedri

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri González will be sidelined for an unspecified period after an injury during a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, the Spanish club said Friday.

The 19-year-old Pedri tore the femoral biceps in his left hamstring during the 3-2 home defeat Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals that saw Barcelona knocked out of the competition. He was substituted at halftime.

Pedri had already been unavailable from late August to mid-January because of a leg injury.

Pedri played 74 games for Barcelona and Spain last season.

Barcelona enters the weekend in second place in the Spanish league, 12 points behind runaway leader Real Madrid. It plays Cádiz on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up