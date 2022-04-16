RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Haji Wright scores 3rd goal in 2 games for Antalyaspor

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 11:59 AM

American forward Haji Wright scored his third goal in two games, helping Antalyaspor to a 3-1 victory at Alanyspor on Saturday in the Turkish league.

Wright scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute with a left-footed shot from inside the 6-yard box after a corner kick was directed in front.

A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright has 10 goals in 27 league matches this season while on loan to Antalyaspor.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

