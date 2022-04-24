RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Guardians rookie Kwan exits with right hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 3:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians’ game Sunday with right hamstring tightness.

Kwan flied out in the top of the third inning and was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field for the bottom of the inning.

The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game. Manager Terry Francona said before Sunday’s game that Kwan was “a little beat up” but well enough to play.

The 5-foot-9 sparkplug is batting .341 with a .456 on-base percentage in the first 14 games of his career.

