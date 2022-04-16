RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Fire tie with Galaxy 0-0

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 10:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Bond had one save for the LA Galaxy in a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire Saturday.

The Galaxy (4-2-1) outshot the Fire (2-1-4) 7-5, with zero shots on goal to one for the Fire.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Minnesota United and the Galaxy host Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

