Fire tie Dallas 0-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made one save for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw against Dallas Saturday.

The Fire (2-0-3) outshot Dallas (2-1-2) 5-2, with zero shots on goal to one for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Orlando City and Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

