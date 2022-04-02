RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
Fire tie Dallas 0-0

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 6:11 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made one save for the Chicago Fire in a 0-0 draw against Dallas Saturday.

The Fire (2-0-3) outshot Dallas (2-1-2) 5-2, with zero shots on goal to one for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Orlando City and Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

