Fernandinho says he’ll leave City in surprise to Guardiola

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 8:32 AM

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho does not want to extend his stay at the English club to a 10th year and plans to return to his native Brazil at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old holding midfielder said his desire for more game time was behind his decision to leave City.

“I want to play,” Fernandinho said Tuesday ahead of City’s second-leg match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“I will go back to Brazil, for sure,” he added.

That was news to City manager Pep Guardiola.

“I didn’t know,” Guardiola said, when told minutes later about what Fernandinho said.

Fernandinho has been one of the key players at City since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 but is now backup to Rodri as the team’s defensive midfielder.

He hasn’t started a match for City in more than a month.

City leads Atletico 1-0 after the first leg in Manchester.

