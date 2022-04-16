Fenerbahce turns Rossi loan from LA into permanent transfer

Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi has been acquired by the Turkish club Fenerbahce from Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, turning…

Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi has been acquired by the Turkish club Fenerbahce from Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, turning a loan that started last September into a permanent transfer.

The Turkish team said Friday the transfer fee is 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million).

The 24-year-old has four goals in 25 league matches this season and no goals in six Europa League games.

Rossi played for LA from 2018-21.

