Fenerbahce turns Rossi loan…

Fenerbahce turns Rossi loan from LA into permanent transfer

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 4:09 PM

Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi has been acquired by the Turkish club Fenerbahce from Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, turning a loan that started last September into a permanent transfer.

The Turkish team said Friday the transfer fee is 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million).

The 24-year-old has four goals in 25 league matches this season and no goals in six Europa League games.

Rossi played for LA from 2018-21.

