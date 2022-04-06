Everton loses at Burnley, plunges toward EPL relegation zone

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Everton plunged to within a point of the Premier League’s relegation zone after conceding in the…

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Everton plunged to within a point of the Premier League’s relegation zone after conceding in the 85th minute to lose 3-2 at Burnley in a wild, end-to-end match on Wednesday.

Maxwel Cornet grabbed the winner for Burnley, which climbed above Watford into 18th place and within striking distance of overtaking Everton in 17th.

Two penalties before halftime by Brazil forward Richarlison helped Everton recover from conceding a 12th-minute opener to Nathan Collins at a corner, which was Burnley’s first goal in five games.

Jay Rodriguez made it 2-2 in the 57th before substitute Matej Vydra crossed for Cornet to sweep in Burnley’s most important goal of the season.

It was a sixth straight away defeat in the league for financially stricken Everton, which has an extremely tough run of games to finish the season. Its next four opponents, for example, are Manchester United, Leicester, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard might now by fighting for his job, having only taken over as Everton’s manager at the start of February.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.