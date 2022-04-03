RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre | How to help
Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 10:57 AM

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane’s second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard’s team.

Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in the 58th minute, converting a rebound into an empty net after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had saved from Michail Antonio.

Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead with a curling free kick into the top corner in the 32nd, only for Mason Holgate to equalize in the 53rd with a deflected shot.

While West Ham moved above Manchester United and to within three points of fourth-place Arsenal while Everton stayed just one place and three points above the relegation zone ahead of a huge match at next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday.

Everton, which has now lost its last six away games in all competitions, has 10 games remaining — the same amount as Burnley. The other teams battling relegation all have fewer games to play.

Everton’s hopes of salvaging a point from the match at the Olympic Stadium were damaged when Keane was shown a second yellow card in the 65th minute for a lunge at Antonio on the edge of the area. Lampard didn’t appear to acknowledge Keane as the player trudged off the field.

Everton was also forced to make a change just before kickoff after on-loan midfielder Donny van de Beek was injured during the warmup.

