Europa League Glance

All Time EDT (Home teams listed first) QUARTERFINALS First leg Thursday, April 7

RB Leipzig (Germany) 1, Atalanta (Italy) 1

Braga (Portugal) 1, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 0

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 1, Barcelona (Spain) 1

West Ham (England) 1, Lyon (France) 1

Second leg Thursday, April 14

Atalanta (Italy) 0, RB Leipzig (Germany) 2, RB Leipzig advanced on 3-1 aggregate

Barcelona (Spain) 2, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 3, Eintracht Frankfurt advanced on 4-3 aggregate

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 3, Braga (Portugal) 1, Glasgow Rangers advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Lyon (France) 0, West Ham (England) 3, West Ham advanced on 4-1 aggregate

SEMIFINALS First leg Thursday, April 28

RB Leipzig (Germany) vs. Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), 3 p.m.

West Ham (England) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m.

Second leg Thursday, May 5

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) vs. RB Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. West Ham (England), 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, May 18 At Seville, Spain

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

