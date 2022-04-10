RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Egypt parts company with Queiroz after World Cup failure

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 4:08 PM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s soccer association said Sunday it has parted company with national team coach Carlos Queiroz after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Egyptian Football Association said in a statement it had agreed with Queiroz to terminate his contract without giving further details.

It did not announce a replacement for Queiroz, who was named Egypt coach in September.

The widely expected move — Queiroz had already made it clear he was leaving — came just two weeks after Egypt missed out on a place at the World Cup after a defeat on penalties against Senegal.

That game was marked by lasers being constantly shone at Egypt’s players, especially Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Egypt has lodged an official complaint with FIFA, accusing Senegal fans of “terrorizing” the players.

The March 29 defeat was a repeat of the African Cup of Nations final in February when Sadio Mané scored the winning penalty in a shootout against the Egyptians.

