ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 71 45 17 7 2 99 258 201
Newfoundland 66 41 20 4 1 87 257 191
Trois-Rivieres 69 34 29 5 1 74 230 233
Maine 72 33 31 5 3 74 230 236
Worcester 71 32 32 5 2 71 227 245
Adirondack 70 27 39 4 0 58 202 267

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 72 42 20 6 4 94 243 187
Atlanta 72 43 24 4 1 91 220 198
Jacksonville 72 40 27 3 2 85 206 185
Greenville 71 33 28 6 4 76 208 204
Orlando 71 33 31 6 1 73 197 226
Norfolk 71 28 37 3 3 62 199 259
South Carolina 72 28 38 6 0 62 187 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 72 49 19 2 2 102 277 203
Fort Wayne 72 40 25 6 1 87 267 225
Wheeling 72 37 31 4 0 78 243 247
Cincinnati 72 36 32 3 1 76 243 239
Kalamazoo 72 36 35 1 0 73 224 255
Indy 72 34 33 2 3 73 232 233
Iowa 72 29 33 9 1 68 229 263

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 72 42 27 2 1 87 240 225
Rapid City 72 36 25 6 5 83 241 232
Allen 72 35 28 8 1 79 240 244
Tulsa 72 36 30 3 3 78 220 220
Idaho 72 36 33 2 1 75 216 191
Kansas City 72 32 33 5 2 71 211 243
Wichita 72 27 36 9 0 63 202 259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2

Maine 4, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Indy 4, Cincinnati 2

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

Reading 1, Adirondack 0

Toledo 9, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 0

Norfolk 4, Greenville 2

Allen 6, Iowa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Utah 5, Idaho 3

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

