Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 70 44 17 7 2 97 257 201
Newfoundland 65 41 20 4 0 86 254 187
Trois-Rivieres 68 33 29 5 1 72 227 231
Maine 71 32 31 5 3 72 226 233
Worcester 70 32 32 4 2 70 225 242
Adirondack 69 27 38 4 0 58 202 266

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 71 41 20 6 4 92 238 184
Atlanta 71 43 23 4 1 91 217 193
Jacksonville 71 39 27 3 2 83 203 184
Greenville 70 33 27 6 4 76 206 200
Orlando 70 33 30 6 1 73 196 223
South Carolina 72 28 38 6 0 62 187 238
Norfolk 70 27 37 3 3 60 195 257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 71 48 19 2 2 100 268 201
Fort Wayne 71 39 25 6 1 85 262 225
Wheeling 71 37 30 4 0 78 243 242
Cincinnati 71 36 31 3 1 76 241 235
Kalamazoo 71 36 34 1 0 73 222 246
Indy 71 33 33 2 3 71 228 231
Iowa 71 29 32 9 1 68 226 257

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 71 41 27 2 1 85 235 222
Rapid City 71 35 25 6 5 81 236 230
Tulsa 71 36 29 3 3 78 218 215
Allen 71 34 28 8 1 77 234 241
Idaho 71 36 32 2 1 75 213 186
Kansas City 71 31 33 5 2 69 207 242
Wichita 71 27 35 9 0 63 201 255

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0

Greenville 3, Orlando 1

Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 2, Newfoundland 1

Florida 3, Atlanta 2

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 5, Cincinnati 4

Allen 3, Iowa 2

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa 1, Rapid City 0

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

