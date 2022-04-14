All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|69
|43
|17
|7
|2
|95
|252
|197
|Newfoundland
|64
|41
|20
|3
|0
|85
|253
|185
|Trois-Rivieres
|67
|32
|29
|5
|1
|70
|222
|231
|Worcester
|69
|32
|31
|4
|2
|70
|225
|237
|Maine
|70
|31
|31
|5
|3
|70
|224
|232
|Adirondack
|68
|27
|38
|3
|0
|57
|198
|261
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|70
|40
|20
|6
|4
|90
|235
|182
|Atlanta
|70
|43
|23
|3
|1
|90
|215
|190
|Jacksonville
|71
|39
|27
|3
|2
|83
|203
|184
|Greenville
|69
|32
|27
|6
|4
|74
|203
|199
|Orlando
|69
|33
|29
|6
|1
|73
|195
|220
|South Carolina
|71
|28
|37
|6
|0
|62
|185
|234
|Norfolk
|69
|26
|37
|3
|3
|58
|191
|255
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|70
|47
|19
|2
|2
|98
|265
|201
|Fort Wayne
|70
|38
|25
|6
|1
|83
|260
|224
|Wheeling
|70
|37
|29
|4
|0
|78
|242
|240
|Cincinnati
|70
|36
|31
|3
|0
|75
|237
|230
|Kalamazoo
|70
|36
|33
|1
|0
|73
|222
|243
|Indy
|70
|32
|33
|2
|3
|69
|223
|227
|Iowa
|70
|29
|32
|8
|1
|67
|224
|254
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|70
|40
|27
|2
|1
|83
|231
|219
|Rapid City
|70
|35
|24
|6
|5
|81
|236
|229
|Tulsa
|70
|35
|29
|3
|3
|76
|217
|215
|Allen
|70
|33
|28
|8
|1
|75
|231
|239
|Idaho
|70
|36
|31
|2
|1
|75
|210
|182
|Kansas City
|70
|30
|33
|5
|2
|67
|203
|241
|Wichita
|70
|27
|34
|9
|0
|63
|200
|251
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Indy 5, Toledo 4
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Maine 6, Reading 2
Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 0
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4
Iowa 5, Allen 1
Wichita 5, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
