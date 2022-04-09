RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile strike | DC orchestra's benefit concert | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 66 41 16 7 2 91 243 187
Newfoundland 62 40 19 3 0 83 243 177
Trois-Rivieres 64 31 28 4 1 67 217 223
Worcester 66 30 30 4 2 66 215 229
Maine 67 30 30 4 3 67 214 223
Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 69 40 19 6 4 90 232 176
Atlanta 69 42 23 3 1 88 210 187
Jacksonville 67 38 24 3 2 81 196 169
Greenville 67 31 27 5 4 71 195 191
Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218
South Carolina 69 26 37 6 0 58 174 227
Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 67 46 18 1 2 95 255 190
Fort Wayne 68 37 24 6 1 81 254 218
Wheeling 67 35 28 4 0 74 233 232
Cincinnati 68 35 30 3 0 73 229 220
Kalamazoo 67 35 31 1 0 71 214 234
Indy 68 30 33 2 3 65 212 221
Iowa 68 28 31 8 1 65 217 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 69 39 27 2 1 81 227 219
Rapid City 68 34 23 6 5 79 225 220
Tulsa 69 35 28 3 3 76 215 210
Allen 67 32 26 8 1 73 223 228
Idaho 69 36 30 2 1 75 210 178
Kansas City 69 30 32 5 2 67 202 236
Wichita 67 25 33 9 0 59 189 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2

Reading 4, Maine 1

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Greenville 6, Rapid City 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Tulsa 8, Wichita 2

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up