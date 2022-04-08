All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|65
|40
|16
|7
|2
|89
|239
|186
|Newfoundland
|61
|39
|19
|3
|0
|81
|240
|175
|Trois-Rivieres
|63
|30
|28
|4
|1
|65
|211
|223
|Worcester
|65
|30
|29
|4
|2
|66
|215
|223
|Maine
|66
|30
|29
|4
|3
|67
|213
|219
|Adirondack
|66
|26
|37
|3
|0
|55
|190
|254
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|68
|39
|19
|6
|4
|88
|227
|175
|Atlanta
|68
|42
|22
|3
|1
|88
|209
|183
|Jacksonville
|66
|37
|24
|3
|2
|79
|192
|168
|Greenville
|66
|30
|27
|5
|4
|69
|189
|188
|Orlando
|68
|32
|29
|6
|1
|71
|189
|218
|South Carolina
|68
|26
|36
|6
|0
|58
|173
|222
|Norfolk
|67
|25
|37
|2
|3
|55
|184
|250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|66
|45
|18
|1
|2
|93
|249
|188
|Fort Wayne
|67
|37
|23
|6
|1
|81
|252
|212
|Wheeling
|66
|34
|28
|4
|0
|72
|231
|231
|Cincinnati
|67
|35
|29
|3
|0
|73
|227
|217
|Kalamazoo
|66
|35
|30
|1
|0
|71
|212
|230
|Indy
|67
|30
|32
|2
|3
|65
|211
|219
|Iowa
|67
|27
|31
|8
|1
|63
|213
|245
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|68
|39
|26
|2
|1
|81
|226
|216
|Rapid City
|67
|34
|22
|6
|5
|79
|222
|214
|Allen
|66
|32
|26
|7
|1
|72
|221
|225
|Tulsa
|68
|34
|28
|3
|3
|74
|207
|208
|Idaho
|68
|35
|30
|2
|1
|73
|207
|177
|Kansas City
|68
|29
|32
|5
|2
|65
|199
|234
|Wichita
|66
|25
|32
|9
|0
|59
|187
|235
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 7, Norfolk 4
Greenville 5, Rapid City 4
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, ppd
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.