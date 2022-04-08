RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 65 40 16 7 2 89 239 186
Newfoundland 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175
Trois-Rivieres 63 30 28 4 1 65 211 223
Worcester 65 30 29 4 2 66 215 223
Maine 66 30 29 4 3 67 213 219
Adirondack 66 26 37 3 0 55 190 254

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 68 39 19 6 4 88 227 175
Atlanta 68 42 22 3 1 88 209 183
Jacksonville 66 37 24 3 2 79 192 168
Greenville 66 30 27 5 4 69 189 188
Orlando 68 32 29 6 1 71 189 218
South Carolina 68 26 36 6 0 58 173 222
Norfolk 67 25 37 2 3 55 184 250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 66 45 18 1 2 93 249 188
Fort Wayne 67 37 23 6 1 81 252 212
Wheeling 66 34 28 4 0 72 231 231
Cincinnati 67 35 29 3 0 73 227 217
Kalamazoo 66 35 30 1 0 71 212 230
Indy 67 30 32 2 3 65 211 219
Iowa 67 27 31 8 1 63 213 245

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 68 39 26 2 1 81 226 216
Rapid City 67 34 22 6 5 79 222 214
Allen 66 32 26 7 1 72 221 225
Tulsa 68 34 28 3 3 74 207 208
Idaho 68 35 30 2 1 73 207 177
Kansas City 68 29 32 5 2 65 199 234
Wichita 66 25 32 9 0 59 187 235

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 7, Norfolk 4

Greenville 5, Rapid City 4

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

