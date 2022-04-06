RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 64 39 16 7 2 87 235 183
Newfoundland 61 39 19 3 0 81 240 175
Maine 65 30 28 4 3 67 210 215
Trois-Rivieres 62 29 28 4 1 63 207 221
Worcester 64 29 29 4 2 64 211 220
Adirondack 65 26 36 3 0 55 187 250

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 67 42 21 3 1 88 208 176
Florida 67 38 19 6 4 86 220 174
Jacksonville 65 37 23 3 2 79 190 165
Orlando 66 31 28 6 1 69 181 210
Greenville 65 29 27 5 4 67 184 184
South Carolina 67 25 36 6 0 56 170 220
Norfolk 65 24 36 2 3 53 176 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 65 45 17 1 2 93 246 183
Fort Wayne 66 36 23 6 1 79 247 209
Cincinnati 66 35 28 3 0 73 225 213
Wheeling 65 33 28 4 0 70 225 227
Kalamazoo 66 35 30 1 0 71 212 230
Indy 67 30 32 2 3 65 211 219
Iowa 66 27 30 8 1 63 209 239

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 66 34 22 5 5 78 218 209
Utah 67 38 26 2 1 79 222 215
Idaho 67 35 29 2 1 73 206 173
Allen 65 31 26 7 1 70 214 221
Tulsa 67 33 28 3 3 72 201 207
Kansas City 67 29 31 5 2 65 195 227
Wichita 65 25 31 9 0 59 186 229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

