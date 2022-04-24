RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » Sports » Duke scores to lift…

Duke scores to lift Inter Miami over Atlanta United 2-1

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Duke’s goal led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win Sunday over Atlanta United.

Duke scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Leonardo Campana, putting Miami (3-4-1) on top 2-1.

Miami also got one goal from Campana.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored for United (3-3-2).

United outshot Miami 20-7, with seven shots on goal to two for Miami.

Nick Marsman made six saves for Miami.

Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits the New England Revolution and United visits CF Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up