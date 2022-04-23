RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Djokovic in Serbia Open final after win over Khachanov

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 11:11 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic booked a place in the Serbia Open final after overcoming another slow start and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

The top-ranked Serb came back from a set down for the third consecutive match after hard-fought wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Laslo Djere to reach his third final at his hometown tournament.

Djokovic, who is bidding for his first title of the year, will face Andrey Rublev or Fabio Fognini in Sunday’s final.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion previously won the Serbia Open in 2009 and 2011.

Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, his first match since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships in February. Dubai was his first tournament of the year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

