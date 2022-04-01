RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Sports » Daryl Dike injures knee,…

Daryl Dike injures knee, a setback in rehab with West Brom

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 11:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American forward Daryl Dike has a knee injury, a setback as he tries to regain fitness after hurting a hamstring in his first start for England’s West Bromwich Albion on Jan. 22.

The 21-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, had resumed full training on March 11.

“Thankfully it’s not a re-injury,” manager Steve Bruce said Friday. “He’s got a problem with the tendon behind his knee. We’re going to have to be a bit more patient with him.”

Dike joined second-tier West Brom from Major League Soccer’s Orlando on Jan. 1. He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan to second-tier Barnsley.

Dike made his debut for the U.S. national team last year. He was in the squad for last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, but was not selected for any World Cup qualifiers. He has three goals in eight international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

AFGE confirms 600 COVID-19 deaths, stresses safety in office reentry plans

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up