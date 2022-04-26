RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Customs seizes counterfeit 1936 Red Wings’ Stanley Cup rings

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 4:12 PM

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team due to trademark violations, the agency announced Tuesday.

Customs officers at the Port of Champlain facility found the rings valued at $15,000 earlier this month after examining a shipment. CBP said the shipment violated the intellectual property rights of the Red Wings’ trademark.

Intellectual property rights pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues and valuation issues.

The Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, the first two coming in 1936 and ‘37 behind Hall of Famer Syd Howe. Detroit beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in winning the Cup in ’36.

Jack Adams coached the Red Wings. He is the only person to have won the Stanley Cup as a player, coach and general manager.

