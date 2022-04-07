RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Coach says de la Fuente unlikely to play again this season

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 6:11 PM

American forward Konrad de la Fuente is unlikely to play again this season for Marseille due to a knee injury.

French media reports said the 20-year-old will undergo surgery and miss Marseille’s last eight French league games.

“It’s a cartilage injury,” Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli was quoted as saying by French broadcaster RMC Sport. “He will have three or four weeks without playing after the surgery. It will be very difficult to see him again this season.”

De la Fuente joined Marseille last summer from Barcelona and has struggled with playing time. He has 10 starts among 17 league appearaces with no goals and two assists.

A Miami native, de la Fuente made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020 in an exhibition at Wales. He played for the Americans at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

