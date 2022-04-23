Cincinnati faces Los Angeles FC in non-conference play

Los Angeles FC (5-1-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-4-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Sunday,…

Los Angeles FC (5-1-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-4-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -102, FC Cincinnati +249, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Los Angeles FC square off in non-conference action.

Cincinnati is 1-2-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 31 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.

LAFC is 2-1-0 in road games. Carlos Vela paces the top-scoring squad in all of MLS play with four goals. LAFC has a league-high 17 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has five goals and one assist for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has one goal.

Vela has scored four goals with two assists for LAFC. Christian Arango has two goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 2.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Nick Hagglund (injured), Alvas Powell (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured), Calvin Harris (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured).

LAFC: Mamadou Fall (injured), Eddie Segura (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

