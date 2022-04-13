Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
|QUARTERFINALS
|First leg
|Tuesday, April 5
Benfica (Portugal) 1, Liverpool (England) 3
Manchester City (England) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0
|Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea (England) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 3
Villarreal (Spain) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 0
|Second leg
|Tuesday, April 12
Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Villarreal (Spain) 1, Villarreal advanced on 2-1 aggregate
Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Chelsea (England) 3, Real Madrid advanced on 5-4 aggregate
|Wednesday, April 13
Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Manchester City (England) 0, Manchester City advanced on 1-0 aggregate
Liverpool (England) 3, Benfica (Portugal) 3, Liverpool advanced on 6-4 aggregate
|SEMIFINALS
|First leg
|Tuesday, April 26, or Wednesday, April 27
Liverpool vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, May 3, or Wednesday, May 4
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Saturday, May 28
|At Saint-Denis, France
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
