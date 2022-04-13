RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 5:03 PM

(Home teams listed first)

All Times EDT

QUARTERFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 5

Benfica (Portugal) 1, Liverpool (England) 3

Manchester City (England) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0

Wednesday, April 6

Chelsea (England) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 3

Villarreal (Spain) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 0

Second leg
Tuesday, April 12

Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Villarreal (Spain) 1, Villarreal advanced on 2-1 aggregate

Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Chelsea (England) 3, Real Madrid advanced on 5-4 aggregate

Wednesday, April 13

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Manchester City (England) 0, Manchester City advanced on 1-0 aggregate

Liverpool (England) 3, Benfica (Portugal) 3, Liverpool advanced on 6-4 aggregate

SEMIFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 26, or Wednesday, April 27

Liverpool vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, May 3, or Wednesday, May 4

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 28
At Saint-Denis, France

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

