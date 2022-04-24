RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » Sports » Burnley out of PL…

Burnley out of PL relegation zone with 1-0 win over Wolves

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley held on for a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday that will give the club renewed hope of Premier League survival.

Matej Vydra’s strike in the 62nd minute from Wout Weghorst’s cross moved the home side into 17th place in the table, dropping Everton into the relegation zone and two points adrift.

Everton does have two games in hand, though, and the first of those will be a stern test of its resolve in the Merseyside derby when it faces title-chasing Liverpool later Sunday.

Wolves stay in eighth place, three points behind West Ham.

Burnley is now just two points behind Leeds, which plays Crystal Palace on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up