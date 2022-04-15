RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Burnley fires Dyche in late bid to avoid relegation from EPL

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 5:56 AM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley fired Sean Dyche, the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, on Friday with the club embroiled in a fight to avoid relegation.

Dyche was in charge of Burnley for 9 1/2 years, during which time his team was promoted twice from the second-tier Championship and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Burnley is in danger of dropping back into the Championship, though. With eight games remaining, the team is in third-to-last place and four points from safety.

“Results this season have been disappointing,” said Burnley chairman Alan Pace, “and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

Burnley’s next game is away to West Ham on Sunday.

