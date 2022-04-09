RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile strike | DC orchestra's benefit concert | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Boost for Marsch's Leeds…

Boost for Marsch’s Leeds with 3-0 win at Watford

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WATFORD, England (AP) — Leeds moved further away from the relegation zone Saturday with a 3-0 win which inflicted another blow on Watford’s increasingly desperate campaign to stay in the Premier League.

Raphinha put Jesse Marsch’s team ahead at Vicarage Road in the 21st, and Rodrigo doubled the lead in the 73rd.

Jack Harrison fired in a third goal for the 16th-place visitors in the 85th.

Leeds is starting to look safe for another year in the top tier. It’s nine points clear of Burnley, which occupies the final relegation spot, though the Clarets have played three fewer games.

Watford is 19th after its ninth straight home defeat in the league, and six points from safety with seven games left.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up