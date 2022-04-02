Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With Karim Benzema back from injury, Real Madrid got back on the road to winning the…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With Karim Benzema back from injury, Real Madrid got back on the road to winning the Spanish league after the France striker scored two penalties in a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Benzema, who also had another spot kick saved in Vigo, missed Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona before the two-week international break as he recovered from a left-leg injury.

Celta took the game to the league leaders, only to be undone by some rash defending in its area and some borderline calls by the referee. The third penalty that set up Benzema’s 70th-minute winner came after a questionable foul when Ferland Mendy stumbled over the leg of Kevin Vázquez. Celta also had a goal waived off in the first half after a video review.

Madrid opened a 12-point gap over Sevilla and a 15-point advantage over Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Next up, Madrid visits London on Wednesday to start its Champions League quarterfinal with Chelsea.

Benzema’s brace took his tally to 34 across all competitions, his best scoring mark since he joined Madrid 13 seasons ago. His previous best was 32 back in 2012. His remarkable campaign includes a second-half hat trick to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from Europe’s elite tournament last month.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. His son, Davide Ancelotti, took his place.

Benzema put Madrid ahead in the 19th from the spot after Madrid defender Éder Militão was fouled by Nolito while trying to cross the ball inside the area.

Despite falling behind early, Celta produced more scoring chances than the pacesetters.

Thibaut Courtois made an excellent one-handed save to parry a free kick by Iago Aspas in the 23rd. Thiago Galhardo thought he equalized in the 39th with a header from a pass by Nolito, but a video review revealed that Aspas in an offside position interfered with defender David Alaba’s clearance attempt.

Celta’s insistence paid off in the 52nd when Aspas played the ball wide to Javi Galán, who squared the ball back into the heart of the area for the unmarked Nolito to beat Courtois and make it 1-1.

Benzema had a chance to put Madrid back ahead after Jeison Murillo tripped substitute Rodgyro in the box. Dituro, who was wearing a baseball cap to help keep out the glare from the setting sun, dove to his left to block Benzema’s try in the 64th.

But a few minutes later, Dituro could do little to stop Benzema’s third spot kick that he sent just inside the left post as the goalie fell the other way.

Celta forward Santi Mina was used as a late substitute after he spent this week on trial for allegedly having raped a woman in 2017. He denies any wrongdoing. The verdict is expected in weeks.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.