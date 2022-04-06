RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

