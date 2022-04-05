All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 8:08 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

